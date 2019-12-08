|
CURTIS, Helena Rich Passed peacefully on December 4th. She was the wife of the late Gerald Curtis and is survived by her daughter Geralyn, son Tom and Golden Retriever, Olivia. She was most proud of her service to the Presbyterian Church of Middletown as a teacher, deacon, elder and trustee on the Board. She loved her dogs, golf, desserts of all kinds and shopping for sales. A brief memorial service will be held at the Woodside Cemetery chapel followed by a graveside prayer on Monday at noon, Reverend Michael Issacs officiating. The family will host a gathering at Wildwood Golf Club following the service. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice of Butler & Warren Counties are requested in her name (5940 Long Meadow Drive, Franklin, OH 45005).
Published in Journal-News on Dec. 8, 2019