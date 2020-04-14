|
KOLLMAN, Helene Barbara 72, died on April 8, 2020. She graduated from Springfield South High School, Springfield, Ohio as Valedictorian, Class of 1965. She continued her education earning a Bachelor of Science in Education in 1968, her Master of Arts in 1970 and her PhD in 1988 all from The Ohio State University. Dr. Kollman dedicated 40 years of her life working with hundreds of children who had learning disabilities and neurological handicaps, both as a teacher and administrator. Twenty years were spent in the Columbus, Ohio area and she ended her career retiring as Vice Principal at Johnston Elementary School in Woodstock, Georgia in 2009 after twenty years. Private graveside services were held on Saturday, April 11, 2020 in Scottsburg Cemetery in Scottsburg, Indiana. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor to any Humane Society or the Parkinson's Foundation. Additional obituary information and online condolences can be made at www.collinsfuneralhome.net
Published in Springfield News Sun on Apr. 14, 2020