MARCULEWICZ, Helenka On Tuesday, June 18, 2019, Helenka Marculewicz, loving spouse, parent, and friend, passed away at age 74. Helenka was born on February 4, 1945 in Pawtucket, Rhode Island to John and Bertha Marculewicz. She received her Bachelor's degree from Boston University and worked briefly as a teacher before starting a long career in public administration. Helenka was dedicated to her loved ones, including her spouse, Jean Lynch; their daughter, Jessica Hardie; and her many friends. A uniquely generous and empathetic woman, Helenka took joy in showing her love through gifts large and small. Helenka also loved sailing, cooking, playing golf, and playingand winningat trivia. She was an animal lover, taking great joy in the company of her dogs. Helenka leaves a legacy of service to the Dayton community. In 1988, Helenka was chosen as the founding Executive Director of the Greater Dayton Volunteer Lawyers Project (GDVLP) and served in that role for 25 years. GDVLP provides pro bono legal representation to those with limited financial means. Helenka dedicated herself to this mission, growing GDVLP from a small and modestly-funded local organization into a nationally-recognized, regional pro bono institution. As a valued member of the Dayton area legal community, Helenka was known for her exceptional leadership and commitment to justice. Among other honors, Helenka served as the President of the National Association of Pro Bono Professionals and was awarded the Dayton Bar Association's Liberty Bell Award, the Advocates for Basic Legal Equality (ABLE) and Legal Aid of Western Ohio (LAWO) Distinguished Service Award, and the Walter H. Rice Honorary Alumni Award. Helenka was preceded in death by her mother and father. She is survived by her spouse Jean Lynch, daughter Jessica Hardie, daughter-in-law Alison Chang, brother Robert Marculewicz, sister-in-law Nancy Marculewicz, and niece and nephew. The family will hold a private celebration of life ceremony for Helenka at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the ASPCA. Published in Dayton Daily News on June 29, 2019