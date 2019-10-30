Home

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH 45406
(937) 274-1693
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH 45406

Henri JOSEPH


1928 - 2019
Henri JOSEPH Obituary
JOSEPH (Parks), Henri Etta 91, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away October 15, 2019 at Maria-Joseph Nursing Home. Henri Etta was born March 2, 1928 in Handley, WV to Frederick and Viola Parks. She was a lifelong employee of the government, first working at Wright-Patterson AFB, then later at the Defense Electronic Supply Center (DESC) on Wilmington Pike, then later Columbus, Ohio where she retired at the age of 75. She is survived by son, Shaun M. Joseph of Dayton; sister, Donna M. Mason of McDonough, GA; nephews, Ermiyas Gebrekristos of McDonough, GA, Bruce A. Parks of Las Vegas, NV, David A. Harris of Tyngsboro, MA, and Fredrick Parks III; other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held 9-11 am Thursday, October 31, 2019 at House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Interment Glen Forest Cemetery, Yellow Springs, OH.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 30, 2019
