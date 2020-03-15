|
|
BROOKEY-BLUE (nee: Simon), Henrietta Age 97, of Dayton, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020, at . Henrietta was born June 11, 1922 in Russia, Ohio to the late Alfred & Christine (Monnier) Simon. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Walter Brookey and by seven siblings. Henrietta is survived by two children, Sharon Pleiman & her husband, David and Robert E. Brookey & his wife, Jean; seven grandchildren, Charles (Kim), Kelly (Jim), Steven (Mikki), Scott (Heather), Matthew (Ashley), Christina (Michael) & Craig (Beth); eleven great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Martha Simon; brother-in-law, Richard Boesch; and by her extended family & many good friends. The family will be receiving friends from 5:00 7:00 p.m. on Thursday (3/19) at Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, 139 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated by Rev. Fr. John Tonkin at 10:30 a.m. on Friday (3/20) at St. Christopher Catholic Church, 435 East National Road, Vandalia. Interment will be at St. Remy Cemetery in Russia, Ohio. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Springhill Singing Woods and for the excellent care they provided to Henrietta. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Henrietta to either Springhill Singing Woods or .
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 15, 2020