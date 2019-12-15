Home

COOK, Henrietta Age 86 of Brookville, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, December 13, 2019. She was an active member of Eversole Church of the Brethren. She volunteered at Patterson-Kennedy School for the Deaf, a local bicycle shop, and was supportive of many charities. She loved to cook and decorate for the holidays and was always very organized. She is survived by her daughters: Brenda (Gary) Moore and Becky (Tom) Mickelson, sisters: Drucilla Sparks and Catherine Powell, brothers: Ellis (Rita) Haydon and Steve (Brenda) Haydon, and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband: Harold Cook, parents: Clarence and Mary Haydon, and brother: Paul Haydon. Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood) with Pastor Mark Bowman officiating. Entombment will follow the service at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, from 10:00 a.m. until time of services. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Eversole Church of the Brethren, New Lebanon or . The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff at Brookhaven and Brookdale Englewood for taking such good care of Henrietta. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 15, 2019
