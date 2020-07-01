Henrietta TAYLOR
1938 - 2020
TAYLOR, Henrietta Age 81, of Hamilton, passed away at Jamestowne Rehabilitation on Monday, June 29, 2020. Henrietta was born in Fariston, Kentucky, on October 29, 1938, to Steve and Della Sullivan. She was married to Henry C. Taylor on July 6, 1970, in Newport, Kentucky. She worked thirteen years at Carter's Restaurant and worked many years at Champion Paper where she made many friends, prior to retiring. Henrietta enjoyed her life and always had a smile on her face. She loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, shopping, beauty day, and making sure Christmas was a special day for her family. Henrietta is survived by her five children, James L. (Delores) Taylor of Lebanon, Donna (Chet) Eten of Trenton, Rick (Mona) Robbins of Winchester, California, Steven (Levona) Robbins of Mason, and Pamela (Leonard) Stewart of Hamilton; fifteen grandchildren, Tammy McIntosh, Brian Callahan, Jennifer Luckett, Susan Taylor, Megan Robbins, Travis Robbins, Lindsey Garrett, Adam Robbins, Michele Calloway, Tommy Bugg, Joe Eten, Melissa Eten, Kristin Ginett, Justin Fields, and Sheldon Robbins; Twenty-two great-grandchildren; sisters, Roxie (Jacob) Flannery, Geneva Faye Chesnut, Carolyn (Arthur) McFarland; brother, Steve (Valerie) Sullivan Jr., Michael (April) Sullivan, and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Henrietta was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Henry C. Taylor; three grandsons, Kevin Taylor, Randy Taylor and James Calloway; son, Thomas D. (Kaye) Taylor; granddaughter, Heather Taylor; brother, Charles (Theresa) Sullivan; brother-in-law, Edward Chesnut; step-mother, Minerva Sullivan. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, Ohio, on Friday, July 3, 2020, at 10:00 AM with Rev. Jacob Flannery officiating. Burial will follow at Hickory Flat Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 3, 2020, from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home. Henrietta's family extends a heartfelt thank you to Dawn and the Jamestowne Rehabilitation staff. www.browndawsonflick.com

Published in Journal-News on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
3
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home
1350 Millville Avenue
Hamilton, OH 45013
(513) 895-5412
