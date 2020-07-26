1/
ZIMMERMAN, Henrietta M. Age 96, of Kettering, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at The Hospice of Dayton. She was born April 21, 1924, in Dayton, Ohio. She is preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Zimmerman. Henrietta is survived by her children, Jennifer (Don) Ellwanger and Thomas E. Zimmerman; grandchildren, Sarah (Brooks) Lundy and Kevin (Diana) Barker; great-grandchildren, Lucy and Lucas Lundy. Private family services will be held at a later date at Miami Valley Memory Gardens where she will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband, Eugene. Family requests no flowers be sent but, a special memory can be shared on her guest book at NewcomerDayton.com

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jul. 26, 2020.
