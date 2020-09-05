1/1
Henry BANNER
1933 - 2020
BANNER, Henry Carson Henry Carson Banner, age 86, of Crossville, TN, formerly of Dayton, OH, passed away September 1, 2020, at his home. He was born November 4, 1933, in Knoxville, TN, to the late Avery and Ethel Banner. He was retired from Delco Products in Kettering, OH. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Ellen Marie Banner; children, Ron Banner, Steven (Anna) Banner of Dayton OH, and Sherry Lynn (Terrence) Skiest of Shrewsbury, MA; step-children, Beverly (Mark) Rauch and Jerry Pepper of Dayton, OH, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Surviving brothers, are John Banner, Alvin Banner and Randy Banner and sisters, Shirley Chitwood, Margaret Girard and Deanna Hall. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Rosalee Miller and Mary Mink. Services will be Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at Newcomer Funeral Home, 3380 Dayton Xenia Rd., Beavercreek, OH. Visitation will be from 11 to 1 with service to follow at 1:00. Interment will be at Fairview Cemetery in Englewood, OH.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
SEP
8
Service
01:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3380 Dayton Xenia Road
Beavercreek, OH 45432
937-429-4700
