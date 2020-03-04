|
BRUEWER, Judge Henry J. "Jack" Age 97 passed away peacefully in the presence of his Family on March 2, 2020 at Maple Knoll Village in Springdale, Ohio.Jack was a long-time resident of Hamilton and Fairfield. He was born on February 2, 1923 in Hamilton,Ohio to "Harry" (Henry Herman) and Catherine (Bergedick) Bruewer. Jack grew up in Lindenwald,attended St. Ann's Elementary School and graduated in 1940 from Hamilton Catholic High School. After graduating from Hamilton Catholic, Jack worked briefly as an apprentice at Black & Clawson's in Hamilton. Shortly after the outset of World War II, Jack enlisted in the Army Air Corps where he served as an Aerial Engineer and gunner. Jack served in the Pacific Theater in the 5th Division. He was honorably discharged after his service with the rank of Technical Sergeant. Using the GI Bill, Jack attended pre-law classes at Xavier University in Cincinnati. Subsequently, he attended and graduated from the University of Cincinnati School of Law in 1949. After graduating law school, Jack practiced law in Hamilton with Robert Marrs, John (Jack) Moser, Henry Masana, and Michael Masana. Jack went on to hold a number of public offices. He was an assistant county prosecutor for Butler County from 1956 until 1964. He was elected city solicitor for the City of Fairfield in 1959 and held that office until 1965. In 1965, he was elected Judge of the Fairfield Municipal Court, where he served until 1978. In 1978, Jack was elected to serve as a Judge for the Court of Common Pleas of Butler County. He served in that capacity until he was appointed to the Probate Court Judgeship for Butler County in 1986. He served in that court until he retired in 1991. After his retirement, Jack remained active. He practiced law, acted as a court-appointed mediator, and served on numerous public and private boards and commissions over many years. Jack met his wife, Alida Meriweather, in Hamilton. They were married on September 21, 1948. Jack and Alida have four children, eight grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. Jack enjoyed his free time. He was an avid golfer and bowler and he and Alida traveled often with friends and family. His travels included an annual family trip to Gatlinburg at Thanksgiving, a tradition that lasted over many years. Jack and Alida were active members of Sacred Heart Church in Fairfield from 1956 until 2018. Jack was also a long-time member of the Fraternal Order of Police, The Fairfield Optimist's Club, and The Knights of Columbus. Jack was preceded in death by: his parents; his brother, James; his sister, Ruth (Gahan); his brother, Bernard; and his brother, Phillip. Jack is survived by: his wife of 71 years, Alida (Meriweather); his brother, William; his brother, Theodore; his sister, Catherine; his son, John (Pollie); his daughter, Ann (Schmitt); his daughter, Susan (Locke); his son, Thomas (Amy); his grandchildren, James Bruewer, Elizabeth Walsh (Schmitt), Katherine (Katie) Schmitt, Michelle Bruewer, Grace Locke, Claire (Speirs) Steinmetz, Benjamin Locke, and David Bruewer; and five great-grandchildren, Jack Walsh, Brenna Walsh, Nicholas Bruewer, Henry Bruewer, and Norah Steinmetz. The family wishes to thank the staff at Maple Knoll, at Village Hospice, and from Hamilton Choice Care for the loving and attentive care that they provided to Jack over the last months of his life. Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30am Friday in Sacred Heart Church 400 Nilles Rd. Fairfield Ohio 45014, with Fr. Larry Tharp celebrant, followed by burial in St. Mary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family would request donations in Jack's honor to Sacred Heart Church, the Fairfield Community Foundation, or to any other charitable organization. Online register book available at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 4, 2020