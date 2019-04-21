Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Henry DUNSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henry DUNSON Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Henry DUNSON Jr. Obituary
DUNSON, Henry & Mary Henry Dunson Jr., 93, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at after a short illness. Mary J. Dunson, 94, passed away peacefully at their home on Monday, April 15, 2019. Henry and Mary were both born and raised in Roanoke, Alabama and married for 73 years. Both preceded in death by their parents and daughter Sylvia Dunson. Surviving children include Dwight Dunson, Tawanda (Eric) Moore (Conyers, GA), Sonya (Thelson) Flagg, and Carmeletia (Connie) Dunson, 10 grandchildren and 4 great-grand children. Service will be held at the Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, 3375 W. Siebenthaler Ave. Dayton, OH 45406 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 10:00 AM. The Family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Flowers may be sent directly to Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church on the day of service.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.