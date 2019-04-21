|
DUNSON, Henry & Mary Henry Dunson Jr., 93, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at after a short illness. Mary J. Dunson, 94, passed away peacefully at their home on Monday, April 15, 2019. Henry and Mary were both born and raised in Roanoke, Alabama and married for 73 years. Both preceded in death by their parents and daughter Sylvia Dunson. Surviving children include Dwight Dunson, Tawanda (Eric) Moore (Conyers, GA), Sonya (Thelson) Flagg, and Carmeletia (Connie) Dunson, 10 grandchildren and 4 great-grand children. Service will be held at the Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, 3375 W. Siebenthaler Ave. Dayton, OH 45406 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 10:00 AM. The Family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Flowers may be sent directly to Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church on the day of service.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 21, 2019