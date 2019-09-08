|
|
ELDRIDGE, Henry Thomas "Tom" Born May 22, 1943 in Morehead, Kentucky to Russell and Nellie (Johnson) Eldridge passed away September 5, 2019 at home with family at bedside. He served in the United States Navy as an aircraft mechanic. Retired from Ford Motor Company after 37 years. Tom was of the Baptist faith. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Doreen Eldridge (Roe); one daughter Anita (Tim) Buddo; two sons Tommy (Dawn) Eldridge and Timmy (Patty) Eldridge; five grandchildren Heather, Wendy (Bob), Ryan, Mason, Mylee; five great grandchildren Isabel, Gabriel, Jacob, Tyler, Hailey; sister Wanda Epperhart and brother Lowell Eldridge. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Gene Eldridge. Tom was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He will be sadly missed but always in our memories. A visitation will be held at Rose Hill Funeral Home on Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 10am-1pm with a funeral service to follow at 1pm. Burial to take place at Rose Hill Burial Park. www.rosehillfunerals.com
Published in Journal-News on Sept. 8, 2019