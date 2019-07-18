Home

Pastor Henry Essick III

Pastor Henry Essick III Obituary
ESSICK II, Pastor Henry Essick Of Centerville, departed July 15, 2019. Born January 1, 1955 in Dayton, OH to Henry & Thelma Essick. Survived by devoted wife of 23 years, Deborah Payne Essick; daughter, Camille, son Henry; brother, Elder Gregory (Vanita); 2 grandchildren AzReail & Henry IV; father-in-law Grafton S. Payne II; niece & nephew, Shanan & Gregory. Preceded in death by parents, mother-in-law Bernice Payne. A graduate of Stivers H. S., attended Aenon Bible College. Served in the U.S. Air Force. His occupation as a Professional Sales Agent was more than selling cars; it was about building relationships. He was the Pastor of International Christian Church of Centerville, OH; a visiting chaplain at Miami Valley & Good Samaritan Hospitals. Volunteer Chaplain at Montgomery County Criminal Justice System. Celebration of Life Services at Bethesda Temple Apostolic Church, 3701 Salem Ave, Dayton, OH, Saturday July 20, 2019. Visitation 9-10 AM, services beginning at 10 AM. Officiant: Suffragan Bishop Michael Cooper and Eulogist: Bishop James W. Gaiters. Interment: West Memory Gardens. HHRoberts.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 18, 2019
