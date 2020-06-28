Henry FINK

FINK, Henry Theodore "Ted" Oct. 7, 1980 to March 5, 2020 Ted was preceded in death by his brother and best friend, Brian, in 2010. He is survived by his mother, Artie Bailey and stepfather, Larry; father, Tom Fink and stepmother, Lynn; brother, Josh; step-sister, Marisa and step-brother, Jeremy. A private memorial for family and friends was held at Highland Cemetery, Miamisburg, Ohio.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 28, 2020.