Loritts-Neilson Funeral Home Inc
3924 W 3Rd St
Dayton, OH 45417
(937) 262-0065
Henry Furlow Obituary
FURLOW, Jr., Henry Age 85, affectionately called "Big Shot", born in Barnesville, Georgia, departed this life November 25, 2019. At the age of 3, he and his family moved to Dayton, Ohio. Henry was educated in Dayton Public Schools, and attended Sinclair Community College. He retired from Inland Manufacturing Division of General Motors in 1987. He was preceded in death by his devoted wife of 61 years, Mary Lee, loving parents, Henry, Sr. and Mamie Furlow, brothers Brady and Willie, and sister, Mattie, daughters Sandra Laney, Trina, and Glenda. He is survived by three sons, Tyrone (Antoinette), Jerome (Mary Lou), and Michael, one daughter Valerie (Gerald) 9 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, and a host of relatives and friends. Special friends were Clyde Woodley and Wealtha Yarbrough. Funeral services will be held noon Monday, December 2, 2019 at Ethan Temple SDA Church, 4000 Shiloh Springs Road. Dr. William Cox, Sr., officiating. Interment Shiloh Park Cemetery. Visitation from 10 a.m. to noon. Family will receive friends from 11 - noon. Condolences may be expressed at www.loritts-neilson.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 1, 2019
