Henry GRAHAM

GRAHAM, Dr., Henry Collins 85, of Beavercreek, OH, passed away on July 2, 2020. He was born to parents Howard and Freda Weller Graham, on 8/16/1934 in Pittsburgh, PA. The family relocated to Mayville, NY, and Henry graduated with the class of 1953. Henry graduated from Alfred University in 1958 with an advanced degree in Ceramic Engineering. He received his doctorate at The Ohio State University in 1965. Henry worked as a Materials Research Engineer at Wright-Patterson AFB for 36 years. Henry is survived by daughters, Laura Graham, Susan Parker and Ann (Ted) Meyer, grandchildren, Paul (Nicole) Taylor, Doug Taylor, Kristina (Robert) Call, Allison (Tas) Parker-Lagoo, Laura (Jon) Parker-Mason, Leslie Grube, Rachel Meyer, Susan Meyer, and Katherine Meyer, nine great-grandchildren, and former wife, Mary Lou Graham. He was preceded in death by his parents, four siblings, infant daughter, Barbara Anne Graham, and wife, Barbara Mitchell. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton
