HOLMES, Jr., Henry R. Age 89, of West Milton, passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at . He was born September 29, 1930 to the late Henry R. Sr & Eva L. (Eubanks) Holmes in Portsmouth, Ohio. He is preceded in death by his parents and son Jerry Alan Holmes. He will be missed and remembered by his loving wife Virginia Mae (Krenzer) Holmes of 65 years and loving son Michael R. and wife Pamela P. (Morris) Holmes of Virginia. Henry was 1950 Fairview High School graduate and went on to serve his country proudly in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. He also was an avid reader and loved to sit on his front porch in the summer and read. The family will receive friends from 10-11 AM on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami St, West Milton with a funeral service beginning at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow in Dayton Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 324 Wilmington Ave, Dayton, OH 45420. Online memories of Henry may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 27, 2020