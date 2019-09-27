Home

Kindred Funeral Home
400 Union Boulevard
Englewood, OH 45322
(937) 832-2600
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kindred Funeral Home
400 Union Boulevard
Englewood, OH 45322
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Kindred Funeral Home
400 Union Boulevard
Englewood, OH 45322
Interment
Following Services
Dayton National Cemetery
Henry JOHNSON


1929 - 2019
Henry JOHNSON Obituary
JOHNSON, Henry Arnold "Hank" Age 90 of Vero Beach, Florida, and long time resident of Dayton, Ohio, went home to be with Jesus on September 21, 2019. Henry was born in Brooklyn, New York on July 1, 1929. He graduated from Brooklyn Polytechnic Institute with a B.S. in Metallurgical Engineering in 1951. Henry entered the U.S. Air Force as a Second Lieutenant and left as a Captain in the U.S. Air Force Reserves. Henry's career was illustrious. He retired as Chief of Metallurgical Branch, Manufacturing Technology Division at Wright Patterson Air Force Materials Lab and Senior Management consultant at Universal Technology Corp. He had a strong and enduring dedication to his work and his contributions to the Air Force and our Nation were very significant. He is survived by his wife of 33 years: Patricia (King) Johnson, daughters: Debbie (Paul) Voss, Brenda (Tom) Pritchard, Joyce (Scott) Michael, stepsons; Derek Blood, Bill Schneider, Tom Schneider, grandchildren: Emily, Gavin, Katie, April, Luke, Nick, Ben, great grandchildren: Ella, Lily, Amelia, Adelyn, Alyna, Evelyn, adopted grandson: Jon, cousins, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents: Arnold and Alli (Tilus) Johnson. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood) with Pastor Richard Triplett officiating. Interment will follow the service at Dayton National Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to . Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 27, 2019
