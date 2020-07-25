JONES, Henry R. "Hank" Henry R. "Hank" Jones, of Hood River, Oregon, passed away peacefully on July 18, 2020, in Portland, Oregon, surrounded by his loving family. Hank was born on August 17, 1946, in Springfield, Ohio, the son of Ruth Kaiser. He grew up on Maiden Lane in Springfield, in the home of his beloved grandmother, Nola Kaiser and his grandfather, Karl Kaiser. He delivered newspapers with his brother, Ed for many years in the neighborhood and always had many stories to share of their antics growing up there. He worked from a young age at Ulery's Greenhouse with his beloved uncle, Roger Kaiser, who taught him by example the importance of being a hard worker and always doing his best to be a loving father. His love for The Ohio State University was strong and his years attending school there made him a Buckeye fan for life. He met the true love of his life, Pat (McDavid) in 1970 and they married the following year. Their marriage was full of love and great joy and together they had three extraordinary children who continue to make a difference in this world. Hank was employed in a variety of sales management positions for more than 30 years for Robbins & Myers in Springfield, Chicago, Cleveland, California and Singapore. He founded Bassi Pump, LLC in 2004, which he owned and operated until the time of his death. The true purpose of Hank's life was bringing joy, guidance and happiness to his immediate and extended family. He was a "father" to not only his own children, but also to all of his extended family; his sisters-in-law, and the numerous nieces and nephews who all love and cherish him. His amazing eight grandchildren will forever be influenced by their loving grandpa. He has made a profound difference in all of their lives which will be everlasting. He taught them the joy of adventure, and they will continue to search for UFOs and Bigfoot in his honor. Hank is survived by his beloved family; his wife of 49 years, Pat Jones of Hood River, Oregon; son and daughter-in-law, Nik Jones and Erica Roulier of Hood River, Oregon; daughters and sons-in-law, Taysha and Brian Thompson of Valparaiso, Indiana and Anastasia and Jim Yue of Parkdale, Oregon; the lights of his life; eight grandchildren, Colin Thompson, Madeleine Jones, Lauren Thompson, Julian Yue, Henry Jones, Oliver Yue, Patrick Thompson and Sullivan Jones; brother, Ed (Jennifer) Jones; sister-in-law, Debi Adams (Curtis Willams), brother-in-law, Dan (Sue) McDavid; aunts, Joyce (Jerry) Morgan, Barbara Stevenson and Joann Kaiser; uncle, Jack Ricketts; many beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins; and his best friend, Larry Snyder. He also cherished his sister-in-law Kaye Eyler who preceded him in death. Hank was passionate in his support for charities that helped those less fortunate. Please go to https://www.nnemappantry.org/give/
if you would like to make a contribution to NNEMAP Food Pantry (Columbus, OH) in Hank's honor. Hank volunteered at NNEMAP for many years in his everlasting desire to help those in need. A virtual memorial service will be held in the near future. Please email hankjonesmemorial@gmail.com if you are interested in attending the service. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center (Funerals Receptions Cremations) 1401 Belmont Avenue, Hood River, Oregon 97031. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com
to leave a note of condolence for the family.