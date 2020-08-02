1/
Henry JONES
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Henry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JONES, Henry Edmond 94, passed away July 23, in FL., previously of Vandalia and Beavercreek. Preceded in death by first wife, Lucy and second wife, Mary. Survived by siblings, Treva Zentz, James Jones; children, Hoagy (Suzy) Jones, Vicki (Reggie) Whitby, Debbie Salas, Eddie Jones; 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. A veteran of the U.S. Navy. Retired from Premier Rubber, where he was president of the union for many years. A past commander of the American Legion Post #668. He will be greatly missed.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved