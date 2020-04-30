|
POWELL, Henry 82, passed away April 18, 2020 at his Kettering home surrounded by family. Born Jan. 19, 1938 in Irvine KY, a native of Estill Co., son of the late Carl and Hazel Trimble Powell. A retired Army Veteran, began his civil service career in 1965 with the Lexington Army Depot. He transferred to Richards-Gebaur AFB in Kansas City, MO, then Scott's AFB in Belleville, IL upon retiring with DESC Defense Logistics Agency in Dayton. Preceded in death by his parents, wife Alena Lakes Powell, brother Elwood Powell, son Randell Powell and grandson Joshua Creech. Survivors include two daughters Sandra Livesay and Connie Creech. Brothers Buddy and Homer Powell, sisters Faye Noland and Imogene Drew. Three grandsons, Zach (Katy) Livesay, Jake (Carrie) Livesay and Jonah (Megan) Creech. Many nieces, nephews and great grandchildren. He was a loving husband/father, a caring brother/uncle and devoted grandpa. A celebration of life will be held at a future date.
Published in Dayton Daily News from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020