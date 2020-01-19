|
ROYSDEN Jr., Henry Clay "Hank" 83 of Beavercreek, Ohio passed away peacefully on January 13, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Georgia (Wooten) Roysden and Henry Clay Roysden Sr.; his sister, Helen; and brothers, Earl and Abraham; and grandchild, Michaele. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Susan (Ledyard) Roysden; daughter, Sherry (Mike) Campbell; son, Russell (Laura) Roysden; and daughter, Gail (Andrew) White; grandchildren, Tasha, Tiffany, Sydney, Phillip, Logan and Bailey. Hank enlisted in the United States Air Force when he was 17. He earned his GED while serving and was accepted in the Airman Education and Commissioning Program. He earned a BA degree from Michigan State University majoring in Business. He then qualified for Operation Bootstrap where he earned an MBA degree from Kent State University. He retired as a Captain in 1975. His many business ventures included realtor at Hart Realty, later starting his own real estate brokerage. He owned an Allstate Insurance agency, The Travel Agency, and three H&R Block offices. His big dream was to own a restaurant, and this was realized in 2009 when he opened his first Tudor's Biscuit World in Xenia, and in 2019, his second Tudor's Biscuit World in Fairborn. He was a fan of the Four Freshman jazz singing group for 60 years, and was on the Board of Directors of the Four Freshman Society, as well as the Four Freshman Foundation. A Gathering of Family & Friends will take place from 12pm until 2pm on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME- BEAVERCREEK CHAPEL. A short ceremony will take place at the funeral home following the gathering. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 19, 2020