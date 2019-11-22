|
|
SCOTT, Henry James "Scotty" June 19, 1931 ~ Nov. 20, 2019 Age 88, of Fairfield passed away after a battle with cancer on Wednesday, November 20, 2019. He was born June 19, 1931 to the late Henry and Louise (Williams) Scott. Henry married Joyce Unkefer on June 4, 1959 in Carrolton, KY. Joyce preceded Henry in death on May 6, 2017. A career operating engineer and 70-year member of The International Union of Operating Engineers, Local 18, Henry retired from National Engineering & Contracting Company in 1993. Henry was also a private pilot. Henry is survived by his loving children, Margaret (Richard) Cole, Kathy (Joseph) Rippl, Vicki (Mark Goodson), Anita Scott, Laurie (Jeffrey) Santel, and Eric Scott as well as his brother John (Melita) Scott, his sisters Shirley Taylor, Alice Bailey, Barbara (James) Bruin, caring friend Cathy Wrenn, 13 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. Henry was preceded in death by his daughter Sandra Kay Scott, his son Henry Lowell Scott, and his brother William Scott. Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 12:00 noon at the Avance Funeral Home and Crematory, 4976 Winton Rd., Fairfield 45014, followed by Services at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a . Condolences may be offered at www.avancefuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Nov. 22, 2019