|
|
STURM, Henry Age 93 of Englewood, passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Henry proudly served his country during WWII in the United States Army, where he deployed to the Philippines and Japan. He was a graduate of the University of Dayton with a degree in Engineering and a MBA. He then owned Henry H. Sturm Company until retirement. He enjoyed being a Ham Radio Operator, doing house projects, and camping with his family. Henry is survived by his wife of 67 years: Jane Sturm (Webb), children: Dorine (Tim) Williams, Emilie (Steve) Vandeman, and Kevin (Michelle) Sturm, grandchildren: Shannon Williams-Wong, Shauna Koch, Kyle Vandeman, Brett Vandeman, Kaitlyn DePoyster, and Samuel Sturm, great-grandchildren: Gwen, Dylon, Triston, Riley, Sadie, Freddie, Elsie, Laney, Lydia, and James, and numerous other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents: Hermann and Emilie Sturm and sister: Anne Meyer. Memorial Services and Military Honors will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday March 7 from 4:00 p.m. until time of services. Interment will be held privately at Dayton National Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the or Hospice of Miami Valley. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 5, 2020