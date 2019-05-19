TEETERS, Henry D. Age 79, of Washington Twp. passed away May 15, 2019. He was born July 31, 1939 in McDermott, Ohio to the late Robert and Opal (Newman) Teeters. Henry retired from Stengers Ford after 35 years and went on to work at Rubber Seal Products. He enjoyed volunteering at Southview Hospital and was a passionate fan of the UD Flyers Basketball, holding season tickets for more than 35 years. Henry loved attending and never missed his childrens' and grandchildrens' activities. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother Rodney, and sister Mary Ellen. Henry is survived by Judy (Elmore) his wife of 59 years; children Debi Teeters, Kim Swift and husband Dan, Matt D. Teeters and wife Jen; grandchildren Alex and Becca Swift, Cameron D. Teeters; brothers Robert and Richard, sister Bev Bell and many other dear family and friends. A Celebration of Henry's life will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019, with visitation at 11:00 am and service at 12:00 pm at Dorothy Lane American Baptist Church, 960 W. Dorothy Lane, Kettering. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Dorothy Lane Church, ALS Foundation or to . To leave a special message for his family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on May 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary