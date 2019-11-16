|
ARNOLD, Herbert D. Of Dothan Alabama, passed away peacefully in his home on November 11, 2019. Born in 1932 in Kilgore Texas, Herbert traveled with his family extensively throughout the South and the Midwest. Graduating from Walbridge High School [OH], Herb worked full-time for the Chesapeake and Ohio Railroad Company during his senior year. Following graduation, Herb enlisted in the U.S. Navy Construction Battalions and served for four years as a "Navy Seabee." Stationed in numerous ports throughout the Pacific, Herb received an honorable discharge as a Petty Officer 2nd Class. After his discharge, he quickly returned to Ohio and the arms of his high school sweetheart, Elouise Williams. Herb and Elouise married on June 2, 1956, setting up their home first in Fairborn and later in Enon, Ohio. Herb worked for Ironworkers Local 290 in Dayton Ohio for just over 47 years. Following retirement, he and Elouise moved to Dothan Alabama. In Alabama, "Mr. Herb" never hesitated to help a neighbor, befriend a child, or offer a kind word to a stranger. No one would have ever taken him as a Yankee, because Herb would never walk out of his house without his Alabama Crimson Tide hat nor drive a car without a "Roll Tide" sticker affixed to its bumper. Herb was predeceased by his parents, Walter and Emma, his siblings, Juanita, Nelle, and Bob, and his youngest daughter, Jeri. He is survived by his loving wife, Elouise, who shared his life for 63 years; daughter, Dawn and son, Vincent; grandchildren, Jessica, Sean, Michaela, Logan, Lauren and Daniel; great grandchildren, Ben, Jason, and Charlotte; his wonderful nieces and nephew, Johnnie, Colleen, and Paul Jr.; and his many friends and family members whom he loved so much. Alabama legend Bear Bryant once said, "Never be too proud to get down on your knees and pray." While neither Coach Bryant nor Herb were overly religious, they were both spiritual, God-fearing men. Herb Arnold would have been amazed to see his name mentioned alongside Bear Bryant. He loved SEC football, was passionate about the "Crimson Tide" and was a loyal enthusiastic Alabama fan. Herb truly echoed Bear Bryant's words in the way in which he lived. He led a selfless life where his greatest joy was realized by simply taking care of his family and friends. His devilish smile, quiet laugh, dry and sometimes naughty sense of humor, loyalty to his friends and family, his love of life, and his compassion for others resonated in the hearts of those who knew him and will continue to do so in his memory. He loved listening to music, playing the harmonica, singing while driving his car, whistling, landscaping his yard, woodworking, buying and refinishing antiques, vacationing on the beach with his family, and recounting stories about his family. He was the king of his castle and loved being surrounded by his family. But perhaps the most important thing in Herb's life was his desire to be a man whom his family could always count ona steady, faithful, loving, and supporting husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. There is an Irish proverb that states: "Death leaves a heartache no one can heal, love leaves a memory no one can steal." The memory of Herbert Arnold will always live on in the minds and hearts of his family and friends. He was a gentle soul with a kind and charitable heart. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Nov. 16, 2019