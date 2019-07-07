Dayton Daily News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 325-7353
Resources
More Obituaries for Herbert BALLENGER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Herbert BALLENGER


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Herbert BALLENGER Obituary
BALLENGER, Herbert H. 90, of Springfield went Home to be with the Lord on July 3, 2019 at Allen View Healthcare Center. He was born January 27, 1929 in Springfield, the son of John W. and Fammie E. (Davis) Ballenger, Sr. Mr. Ballenger was a veteran of the U.S. Army, where he served in the occupation of Germany following WWII and the Korean War. He was retired from Robbins and Myers. He had been a member of Springfield I.P.C.C. for many years and was a member of the American Legion in South Charleston. He enjoyed reading his bible, Cincinnati Reds baseball, and watching football. Survivors include two children, Marie Ballenger of South Charleston and Doug Ballenger of Springfield; brother, Joe (Tina) Ballenger of Idaho; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 57 years, Lucy Ballenger in 2016; brothers, John Ballenger, Charles Ballenger, Rick Ballenger, Virgil Ballenger, Roger Ballenger, Robert Ballenger; sisters, Kathryn Fielitz, Betty Ward, Ethel Howard, Martha Waugh, Mary Camp; and his parents. Visitation will be held from 11 am1 pm Tuesday in the International Pentecostal Church of Christ, 3333 E. National Rd. Springfield. Funeral services will begin at 1:00 pm with Pastor Richard Blevins officiating. Burial, with military honors, will follow in Myers Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
Download Now