BALLENGER, Herbert H. 90, of Springfield went Home to be with the Lord on July 3, 2019 at Allen View Healthcare Center. He was born January 27, 1929 in Springfield, the son of John W. and Fammie E. (Davis) Ballenger, Sr. Mr. Ballenger was a veteran of the U.S. Army, where he served in the occupation of Germany following WWII and the Korean War. He was retired from Robbins and Myers. He had been a member of Springfield I.P.C.C. for many years and was a member of the American Legion in South Charleston. He enjoyed reading his bible, Cincinnati Reds baseball, and watching football. Survivors include two children, Marie Ballenger of South Charleston and Doug Ballenger of Springfield; brother, Joe (Tina) Ballenger of Idaho; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 57 years, Lucy Ballenger in 2016; brothers, John Ballenger, Charles Ballenger, Rick Ballenger, Virgil Ballenger, Roger Ballenger, Robert Ballenger; sisters, Kathryn Fielitz, Betty Ward, Ethel Howard, Martha Waugh, Mary Camp; and his parents. Visitation will be held from 11 am1 pm Tuesday in the International Pentecostal Church of Christ, 3333 E. National Rd. Springfield. Funeral services will begin at 1:00 pm with Pastor Richard Blevins officiating. Burial, with military honors, will follow in Myers Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com Published in Springfield News Sun on July 7, 2019