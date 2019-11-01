|
|
BOND, Herbert E. 09/08/1926 10/11/2019 Preceded in death by parents Lee and Leona Bond, loving wife Patricia "Patty" Bond, siblings Charles (Opal), Virginia (Thomas), Ralph, Julia, Robert, Jake (Helen), Thomas & James. Surviving Family Members: Loving father to Victoria Reese, Diana Davis, Ted Bond, Grandchildren: Scott Reese, Ron Reese & Brandon Davis, siblings: Mary Sams, Paula Cox, Harry Dale Bond, Geraldine Stewart, sister in laws: Thelma (Ralph), Charlotte (Thomas), Peggy (James), brother in law: William Stewart (Geraldine), Many nieces and nephews. Herbert exceeded in football and bowling in his younger years, he was a true Browns fan, he enjoyed playing Euchre with family and friends. Herbert was an employee of General Motors. Herbert "Herbie" resided at what is now "The Landings" of Huber Heights since 2013, the Aides, Nurses, Chef, and the rest of the staff were his friends, he enjoyed being involved in activities and his contagious smiles were always returned by each and everyone there. Herbert was under Hospice care, Cindy, Alison and all their staff were angels. In Lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to Hospice of Miami Valley. A family gathering will be held to celebrate this great man's life.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 1, 2019