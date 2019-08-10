|
BRUNE, Herbert Henry Of Wilmington died on August 8, 2019, at the Lower Cape Fear hospice. Herb was born on April 20, 1928. A son of Herbert and Catherine Brune, he grew up in Hamilton, Ohio, in a lively Catholic household with his parents and his younger siblings Jacqueline, Marilyn and Edward. He graduated from Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio, where he was a member of the varsity golf team. He married Ruth Brune in 1960 and was a loving and devoted husband. Ruth survives him, as do their two children Susan (Chip Loewenson) and Matthew (Judy Goldberg); their grandchildren Henry, Irene and George Loewenson and Julius and Oliver Goldberg; Herb's brother Edward (Jane); and other extended family members. Herb had a positive outlook on life, and whatever he undertook he approached with verve. He was an attentive and supportive father. He remained an excellent golfer throughout his life and ran the New York City Marathon multiple times. Amazingly, he would finish a marathon, have a banana and a beer, and be ready to head right out to dinner. Herb spent most of his working life as a sales and service manager at John Hancock Life Insurance Company in Ohio and then in Michigan. While working at John Hancock, he pursued his education further on nights and weekends, earning a designation as a Chartered Life Underwriter (CLU). Herb truly enjoyed his years in Wilmington. Herb's family is grateful for the compassionate care that the staff of the Commons at Brightmore gave during the last year of Herb's life. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Herb's memory may be made to the Lower Cape Fear Hospice, 1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, NC 28401.
Published in Journal-News on Aug. 10, 2019