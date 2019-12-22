|
CARROLL, Herbert Leroy Age 91, passed away peacefully on December 18, 2019. He was born on October 11, 1928 to the late Herbert and Evelyn Carroll in Columbus, Ohio. He matriculated from Columbus Public School System and graduated from Claflin University. He served in the U.S. Army and was a retired administrator from Dayton Public and Mansfield City Schools with 37 years of service. He was a longstanding member of Trinity United Presbyterian Church and most recently was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church. Herbert was an honorary life member of the Louisville Presbyterian Theological Seminary Trustees and a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. He was preceded in death by his wife Bettie (Willis) Carroll and brother, Charles Carroll. Herbert is survived by son, Herbert Geoffrey Carroll; daughter, Carmen Patrice Carroll Strong (Carl); (6) grandchildren, sister, Helen Wright and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held 11:30 a.m. Friday, December 27, 2019 at Macedonia Baptist Church, 27 North Gettysburg Avenue. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Interment: Dayton National Cemetery. HHRoberts.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 22, 2019