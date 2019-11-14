|
DOWNS, Herbert Lee Born March 24, 1926, died November 11, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents, Daniel Boone Downs and Minnie Lee Downs, as well as two sisters and two brothers. Herbert is survived by his wife of 68 years, Nancy and their children, Barbara (Gary deceased) Taulbee, Brenda (Chuck) Taylor, David (Karen) Downs, Kerby (Jason) Downs, Judy (Jerry) Hardy as well as seven grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren.He served as a Sargent in the US Army during WWII and the Korean Conflict and received numerous citations/awards, including the Bronze star. He enjoyed bowling for much of his life, forming many dear friendships. He retired from Sorg Paper Company after 46 years. He was a man of faith and enjoyed a close relationship with his friend and pastor, Pastor Jim Anderson. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends, whom he loved dearly. Visitation will be held Friday, November 15, 2019 from 4:00-6:00 pm at Baker-Stevens- Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Avenue, Middletown, Ohio 45005. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 6:00 pm with Pastor Jim Anderson and Rev. Jason Alspaugh. Inurnment will be at Woodside Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com.
Published in Journal-News on Nov. 14, 2019