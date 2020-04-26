|
ELDRIDGE, Herbert A. Of Sarasota, passed away on April 4th, 2020. He was 97 years old. Herb was born in Dayton, Ohio. He was one of seven siblings born to Hubert and Rosa (Smith) Eldridge. Herb served in the United States Army during WWII as a medic. While serving in North Africa under the command of General George S. Patton, he met and fell in love with Lt. Grace Genevieve West, a registered nurse. Herb and Grace later married in England. After returning back to the states they settled in Grace's hometown of Butler, Pennsylvania where they had their four children. Herb relocated his family to Dayton, Ohio where he opened Eldridge Body Shop, Inc. specializing in automobile collision repair and refinishing. After many years and much success, Herb retired. He and Grace relocated to sunny Florida. Herb was always a hard working business man and preferred to keep himself busy, so he opened another Eldridge Body Shop, Inc. in Sarasota in 1978, which is still family owned and operated to this day. Grace passed away in 2000. Herb later retired, once and for all, when he met and married Caroline Dingman of Boston, Massachussetts. Herb and Caroline enjoyed their time together traveling, socializing, ballroom dancing and summering at their second home on Cape Cod. Caroline passed away in 2019. Throughout his life Herb belonged to the Knights of Columbus, Northridge Optimist Club, Fraternal Order of the Eagles, Order of Elks, American Legion, Automotive Service Excellence and various other organizations. Herb is survived by his four children: Herb, David, Janice and Diane; and his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Gerri. Herb will be greatly missed by his family, friends and all who knew him. We will always remember him dancing! A private internment will be held at the Sarasota National Cemetery.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 26, 2020