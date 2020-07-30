FRANKLIN, Herbert Herbert Franklin, 85, of Union, KY, born May 1, 1935, in May's Lick, KY, passed away peacefully Friday, July 24, 2020. Preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Margaret (Tabor) Franklin; beloved wife of 53 years, Dorothy Ann (Bowman) Franklin; brothers, William, Bob, Clarence, Richard, Raymond and John Franklin; sisters, Lena Mae Franklin, Lydia Wilson, Mary Clemens. He is survived by his children, Marcus (Dianna) and Lori; brother, Russell, twin brother, Herman (LaRaeu); sister, Katherine "Kay" (Pat) Fox; treasured grandchildren, Austin, Aaron and Ashley Franklin, Micaela, Kendall and Kiana Stroud; great grandson, Calvin Franklin; beloved sister-in-law, Barbara (Kenneth) Unseld; a host of nieces, nephews and friends. Private ceremony was held Wednesday, July 29, at Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the House of Wheat Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Dr. Herbert and Dorothy A. Franklin Endowed Scholarship Fund, c/o Kentucky State University, Office of Financial Aid, 400 East Main St., Frankfort, KY 40601.



