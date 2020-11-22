1/1
Herbert HALL
1941 - 2020
{ "" }
HALL, Herbert L.

On Thursday, November 19, 2020, Herbert passed away in the comfort of family. He lived to be 79 years of age and lost his battle in these tumultuous times. He was preceded in death by: his mother, Lizzie, his father Elijah, his son Herbert Jr., and several brothers and

sisters. He is survived by: his wife Mary Behrens-Hall, his first wife Shirley Hall, his

children Cynthia (Smith),

Pamela (Hall), Christopher Hall, Marcus Hall, Sierra (Adams), Courtney (Sparks), and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was loved by many and remembered by even more. May he find peace and comfort in his death until we meet him again. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Tuesday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Friends may visit with the family for one hour prior to the services. Face masks are required. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

Published in Springfield News Sun on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Visitation
10:00 AM
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
NOV
24
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 325-7353
Memories & Condolences
