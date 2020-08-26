1/1
Herbert HOELLE
1928 - 2020
HOELLE, Herbert L. Herbert L. Hoelle, age 92, of Hamilton, passed away at Hospice of Hamilton on Saturday, August 22, 2020. Herbert was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on June 22, 1928 to the late Leo and Lorraine (Kolbenstetter) Hoelle. He was a 1946 graduate of Ross High School. On June 2, 1951, he married the love of his life, Adela (Pater) Hoelle and together they raised three children, Margo (Rick) Bailey, Vicki Lackey, and Stephen Hoelle. Herbert retired from Fisher Body after over 22 years of service. Herbert is survived by his wife and children, as well as his grandchildren, Angela (Dan) Cravens, April Pendergrass, Curtis (Rachael) Pendergrass, Jesse (Shyla) Lackey, Shawnee (Steven) Kolter, Cody (Ben) Hackney, and Christopher Hoelle; 13 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren; his siblings, Jim (Janet) Hoelle, Warren Hoelle, and Esther (Vernon) Haubner. Herbert was preceded in death by his parents; his siblings, Ronnie Hoelle, Russell Hoelle, and Elaine Haubner; his son-in-law, Keith Lackey; and his granddaughter, Nichole Bailey. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 2550 Millville Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, on Thursday, August 27, 2020, at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at Millville Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 27, 2020, from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Avenue, Hamilton, OH 45013. Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Hamilton.

Published in Journal-News on Aug. 26, 2020.
