HOOD, Herbert G. Age 91, Fairfield, passed away at Westover Retirement Community on Sunday August 11, 2019. He was born on July 20, 1928 in Lima, Ohio the son of the late Oren and Venita (Featheringill) Hood. He was a 1947 graduate of Delta High School and attended Cedarville University. He was a veteran of the U. S. Army serving during the Korean Era Conflict. Throughout his high school and college years sports were a huge part of life. Herb dedicated much of his time and energy to his love of sports. He was a passionate varsity athlete participating in multiple sports. On November 8, 1952 he married PatsyD Irwin in Delta, Ohio and she preceded him in death on December 14, 2007. Herb was employed as the head of security for Hamilton Tool, retiring after many years of service. He was a member of the American Legion Post, The Eagles Lodge, The Moose Lodge and a member of the Four Square Pentecostal Church, Hamilton. He and his late wife enjoyed visiting with their many good friends and ballroom dancing. They were regulars at the American Legion on Rt. 503 in West Alexandria on Wednesdays and at Rex Patrick's Country Legends in Germantown, Ohio on Saturdays. He spent much of his later years at Hunter's Pizza in Franklin, Ohio and the Oxford Senior Center. Herb is survived by his children Robin (Mike) Pierce of Fairfield, Herbert (Leanne) Hood II of West Chester, Nancy (Jerry) Kimble of Waynesville, MO; five grandchildren, Stacey (Zach) Ewen , Jason (Niki) Pierce, Kelly Markley, Melissa (Ron Bordac) Waymon, Matthew (Phil) Jarnigan-Verso; great grandchildren, Ilah, Melody, Pierce, Aisley, Bryce, Hayden, Zoey, McKinley, and Hunter; and many close friends, including Dianna Mason, Ellie Mae Marcum and Jay Frye. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife and numerous siblings and other relatives. Funeral services will be held at 11:30 am on Friday, August 16, 2019 at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N. W. Washington Blvd., Hamilton, Ohio 45013, with Pastor Dennis Burns officiating. Interment will be in Rose Hill Burial Park, 2421 Princeton Road, Hamilton, Ohio 45011. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Animal Friends Humane Society, 1820 Princeton Road, Hamilton, Ohio 45011. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Aug. 14, 2019