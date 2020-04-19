|
HOUSLEY, Herbert C. Age 91 of Huber Heights, Ohio, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020. He was born October 27, 1928 in Jellico, Tennessee to the late Alex and Rose Housley. Herb grew up in Tennessee during the depression and went on to serve in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. Upon his return, Herb attended and graduated from Cumberland College. After moving to Ohio, he worked as a warehouse supervisor for Dayton Tire & Rubber where he met and married Juanita Stamm. Herb was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He enjoyed golfing, playing poker, and annual trips to Florida to spend time with family. He will be dearly missed by all his family. In addition to his parents, Herb was preceded in death by his wife of nearly 58 years, Juanita in October, 2019; and siblings, Alex "Skeeze" Housley, Bertha Mae Breitenstein, and Martha Couk Cole. Herb will be missed by his loving children, Sherri (Terry) Fanning and Tom (Cherie) Housley; grandchildren, Brooke (Sean) Kuhns, Jonathan (Zoe) Zarndt, Abbe (Larry) Mathews, Kelli Housley and Katrina (Jordan) Riggle; 15 great grandchildren; as well as numerous family and friends. Services for Herb will be private with a public memorial to be scheduled at a later date. Newcomer North Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements. Visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory of Herb or a condolence to his family.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 19, 2020