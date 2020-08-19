1/
Herbert LARMORE
1931 - 2020
LARMORE, Herbert W. Herbert W. Larmore, age 89, of Miamisburg, passed away August 15, 2020, at his residence with his loving family by his side. He was born in Muncie, Indiana, on February 28, 1931, to Fred and Vada (Perry) Larmore. He was preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife, Lillian (Carpenter) Larmore; son, Kenny Keith; and siblings, Bud, Mary, Dorothy and Helen. Herbert is survived by his children, Patty (Clayton) Loyd, Daniel (JoAnn) M. Keith, and Teresa (Anthony) Chambers; many loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren; his brother, Fred Larmore; and many other loving family members and friends. He retired from Finch Rentals-Rental Co. after 20 years of employment as a Truck Driver. In his free time, he enjoyed doing carpentry, he was a skilled craftsman. Herbert loved to fish, play cards and watch his favorite team, the Cincinnati Reds. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020, from 9:30 am - 10:30 am at Newcomer Funeral Home, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, where services will begin at 10:30 am. Burial will follow at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens. Donations may be made in his memory to Crossroads Hospice, 8069 Washington Village Dr., Dayton, OH 45458. To share a memory of Herbert with the family or to leave a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 19, 2020.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Dayton

AUG
21
Service
10:30 AM
Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Dayton

