PETERING, Herbert LeRoy Age 84, of Lewisburg, formerly of Phillipsburg, passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at his home, following a sudden illness. He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer & Ivalou (Brown) Petering and by brothers, Byron Dean Petering & Robert Dale Petering. He was a distributor for Saps Bakery for 15 years, drove a school bus for 10 years and was a farmer for many years. He is a 51 year earned life member of the West Baltimore Lodge of The Knights of Pythias in Verona, OH. Herb is survived by his wife of 39 years, Joy Petering; daughters, Christina (Allen) Uhrick, Jeanice Schleiger, Gwendolyn (Steve) Jones & Theresa Levi; stepdaughter, Kimberly (Robert) Stewart; stepson, Shane (Trish) Wackler; 15 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; brother, Kenneth (Barbara) Petering and numerous other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held 11:30 AM Fri. July 5 at the GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT RD., BROOKVILLE. Visitation will be held at the funeral home Friday from 10 AM until service time. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Preble County Humane Society. E-mail condolences may be sent by going online to www.gilbert-fellers.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on July 4, 2019