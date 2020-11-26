RIESINGER, Herbert James "Jim", "Cowboy"
Age 96 of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. He was born October 6, 1924, a son of the late Herbert Charles Riesinger and Brieta May Riesinger (nee McFarren). "Jim" graduated from Roosevelt High School and was a
veteran of the U.S. Navy, having served faithfully during World War II. After the War he spread his skill, artistry and craftsmanship throughout Southwestern, Ohio, as a Farrier. Jim's skills and artistry were expressed by building beautiful and highly crafted miniature airplanes, including the Wright B. Flyer, while living at the Cottages of Clayton. His surviving family include 2 daughters, Sandra "Sandy" (Steve) Weber of Clayton and Vicki Ann (Wendell) Quinton of Englewood; son, James L. "Jim" (Janet) Riesinger of Tipp City; sister, Marjorie Roehm of Dayton; grandchildren, Krista (David) Shoop, Duane (Jessica) White, Jeffrey White, Wesley Myers, Lauren Foster and Kimberly Cremean; 15 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild. Funeral arrangements are at the convenience of the family. Interment Dayton National Cemetery.
