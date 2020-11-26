Age 96 of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. He was born October 6, 1924, a son of the late Herbert Charles Riesinger and Brieta May Riesinger (nee McFarren). "Jim" graduated from Roosevelt High School and was aveteran of the U.S. Navy, having served faithfully during World War II. After the War he spread his skill, artistry and craftsmanship throughout Southwestern, Ohio, as a Farrier. Jim's skills and artistry were expressed by building beautiful and highly crafted miniature airplanes, including the Wright B. Flyer, while living at the Cottages of Clayton. His surviving family include 2 daughters, Sandra "Sandy" (Steve) Weber of Clayton and Vicki Ann (Wendell) Quinton of Englewood; son, James L. "Jim" (Janet) Riesinger of Tipp City; sister, Marjorie Roehm of Dayton; grandchildren, Krista (David) Shoop, Duane (Jessica) White, Jeffrey White, Wesley Myers, Lauren Foster and Kimberly Cremean; 15 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild. Funeral arrangements are at the convenience of the family. Interment Dayton National Cemetery.Online condolences for the family may be sent to



