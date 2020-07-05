1/1
Herbert ROGERS
1932 - 2020
ROGERS, Herbert L. 88, of Winter Haven, FL, passed away June 26, 2020. He was born June 17, 1932, in Houckville, KY, the son of Forest and Elta Rogers. Herb was a member of the Stillwater Masonic Lodge #616 F&AM, Valley of Dayton Scottish Rite, American Legion Post 342, VFW Post #4289, Eastern Star 570, DP&L Retirees, & The Kentucky Colonel's. He joined the Lake Region Baptist Church & was a dedicated fundraiser for The Shriner's Hospitals for Children. He was Manager of Fraud & Theft at DP&L, owned his Electrical Service Company in Xenia, OH, & the President/Owner of The Dundee-Haines City Funeral Home in Dundee, FL. He served in the 73rd Army Tank Batallion in Korea. Survived by his son, Herbert L. Rogers, Jr. "JR"; step-son, Terry (Jeri) Eaton; step-daughter, Barbara Schoenecke; 9 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; & 3 sisters, Mable, Lula Mae, & Francis. Preceded in death by his wife of 46 years, Maribess; his daughter, Teresa Chessman; 1 sister & 3 brothers. Visitation will be held on July 8 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, OH, from 12 pm to 1 pm with service beginning at 1 pm. Burial to follow at Dayton Memorial Park, with military honors. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to leave the family an online condolence.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jul. 5, 2020.
