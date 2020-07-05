ROGERS, Herbert L. 88, of Winter Haven, FL, passed away June 26, 2020. He was born June 17, 1932, in Houckville, KY, the son of Forest and Elta Rogers. Herb was a member of the Stillwater Masonic Lodge #616 F&AM, Valley of Dayton Scottish Rite, American Legion Post 342, VFW Post #4289, Eastern Star 570, DP&L Retirees, & The Kentucky Colonel's. He joined the Lake Region Baptist Church & was a dedicated fundraiser for The Shriner's Hospitals for Children
. He was Manager of Fraud & Theft at DP&L, owned his Electrical Service Company in Xenia, OH, & the President/Owner of The Dundee-Haines City Funeral Home in Dundee, FL. He served in the 73rd Army Tank Batallion in Korea. Survived by his son, Herbert L. Rogers, Jr. "JR"; step-son, Terry (Jeri) Eaton; step-daughter, Barbara Schoenecke; 9 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; & 3 sisters, Mable, Lula Mae, & Francis. Preceded in death by his wife of 46 years, Maribess; his daughter, Teresa Chessman; 1 sister & 3 brothers. Visitation will be held on July 8 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, OH, from 12 pm to 1 pm with service beginning at 1 pm. Burial to follow at Dayton Memorial Park, with military honors. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com
to leave the family an online condolence.