Herbert SEASE
1923 - 2020
SEASE, Herbert Lloyd Herbert Lloyd Sease, age 97, formerly of Arcanum, passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at the Brethren's Retirement Community in Greenville. He was born August 4, 1923, to the late Herschel Webster & Elizabeth (Wissinger) Sease in Laura, Ohio. He is preceded in death by his parents; loving wife Lois Louise (Reck) Sease and sister Linda Howell. He will be missed and remembered by his loving children Steve (Patsy) Sease of Potsdam and Pamela (Bill) Howell of Arcanum; grandchildren Heather, Jessica, Melissa, and Brian (Stephanie); great-granddaughter Hannah; brother Raymond Sease of Arcanum. Herbert served his country proudly in the United States Army during World War II and was a member of Pleasant View Missionary Church. The family will receive friends from 10-11 AM on Tuesday, October 13, at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami St, West Milton, with a funeral service beginning at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow in Mote Cemetery, Pitsburg. Memorial contributions may be made to the Brethren Retirement Community, 750 Chestnut St, Greenville, OH 45331. Online memories may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
13
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Hale Sarver Funeral Home
OCT
13
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Hale Sarver Funeral Home
OCT
13
Burial
Mote Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Hale Sarver Funeral Home
284 N. Miami St.
West Milton, OH 45383
937-698-4422
