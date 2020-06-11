UNDERWOOD, Sr., Herbert L. Age 77, of Dayton, departed this life June 6, 2020. The Birmingham, AL, native is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Sadie; daughter, Monica; four brothers. He retired from GM Truck & Bus. A member of St. Timothy Missionary Baptist Church. Survived by son, Herbert, Jr. (Shawn); grandchildren, Jessica (Keithsean), Antuan (Brandy) Passmore; great-grandchildren, Ava, Lia, Ashton; sister, Davora Jenkins; brothers, James (Joyce) Cameron of Trotwood and Roy Farley of Chicago, IL; uncle, Joe Underwood of Dayton; and great aunt, Rosa Hughes of Birmingham, AL. Viewing Friday, June 12, 2020, at 10 A.M. at H. H. Roberts, 38 S. Gettysburg Ave. Private Funeral Service. Interment, Shiloh Park Cemetery.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 11, 2020.