WARNER Herbert Stanley "Stan" Age 71, of Fairfield, Ohio passed away suddenly on Friday October 11, 2019 at Merit Health Center in Biloxi, Mississippi. He was born on June 21, 1948 in Hamilton, Ohio the son of Herbert and Ruby (Hubbard) Warner. Stan was educated in the Fairfield Schools, graduating from Fairfield High School in 1966. He was employed at General Motors, Fisher Body for 30 years retiring in 2006. On May 12, 1973 in St. Ann Church, he married Karen J. Curtis. He was a member of Monkey Mutual Aid Society and Fairfield Eagles #3680. He loved all sports, including the Cincinnati Reds and Bengals, loved traveling and enjoyed visiting the many casinos. He is survived by his wife, Karen; his sister, Diana (Victor) Johantges; also many other relatives and friends. Funeral Services will be on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 11:00 am, at the Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, Ohio. Burial in Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be on Thursday from 9:30 am until time of services at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be sent to the , in his memory. Albert D. Hinkel, funeral director, with Charles C. Young Funeral Home is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Oct. 15, 2019