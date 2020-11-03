1/
Herma PFLIEDER
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Herma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PFLIEDER, Herma Louise

Herma Louise Pflieder, 89, of Springfield, went home to be with her Lord on October 31, 2020, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born June 6, 1931, Blaine, Kentucky, the daughter of Lunda and Genevera (Williams) Moore. Louise was a devoted member of the Springfield Enterprise Baptist Church. She enjoyed quilting and going to her church. She had been employed at Johnson Catering and the F.F. Mueller Residential Center. Survivors include seven children; Florence Loy (Chopper), Roger Loy, Scott (Midge) Loy, Terry (Samuel) Fahl, Jack Pflieder, Fred Herald Pflieder III and Tracy Carol (Mark) Rall, thirteen grandchildren, twenty great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by two grandsons; Bryan Winkle, Jr. and Lane Fultz, sister-in-law; Janet Loy, her parents and several brothers and sisters. Graveside funeral services will be held at 12:00 Noon Thursday in Ferncliff Cemetery with Pastors Garry Grim and Glen Grim officiating. Burial will follow. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Burial
Ferncliff Cemetery
Send Flowers
NOV
5
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Ferncliff Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 325-7353
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved