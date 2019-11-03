Home

Herman COLEY Obituary
COLEY, Herman L. Age 89 of Dayton departed this life October 28, 2019 at his home. The Minter City, MS native retired from Delco Products after 42 years of service. Preceded in death by his parents, 7 siblings. He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife of 70 years, Ruth; sons: Michael of Chicago, IL; Dennis; brother Lenzy; sister-in-law Lillie Mae of Chicago, IL; and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives. Funeral Services 11 A.M., Monday, November 4, 2019 at Wayman Chapel A.M.E. Church, 3317 Hoover Ave. Dayton, Ohio. The family will receive friends at 10 A.M. Interment, Calvary Cemetery. HHRoberts.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 3, 2019
