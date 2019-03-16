FIELDS, Herman B. Age 77, of Xenia passed away peacefully on Thursday, 3/14/2019, at the Trinity Community of Beavercreek. He was born in Honaker, VA on March 25, 1941, the son of Burke and Mallie (Smith) Fields, who preceded him in death. Herman is survived by his beloved wife of 55 years, Loretta (Robinson) Fields; his daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and Owen Eby; five siblings, his twin brother, Jack and wife, Vera Fields, Linda and husband, Fred Sargent, Susie and husband, Archie Webb, Larry Fields, and Sherry Fields; three grandchildren, Nathan and wife, Natasha Eby, Christina Eby and Justin Eby; two great-grandchildren, Noah and Naomi Eby. He is also survived by numerous, nieces, nephews and friends. Herman was a member of Christ Community Church and retired from Heidelberg Finishing. He was a lover of fishing, hunting, golf and bowling. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at the TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-BEAVERCREEK CHAPEL, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Road at Grange Hall Road with Pastor Ken Majors officiating. Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery in West Carrollton. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home from 5-7:30 p.m. on Monday, March 18, 2019. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Dayton Area . Online condolences may be left for the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary