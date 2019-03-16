Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel
3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd
Dayton, OH 45432
(937) 427-1361
For more information about
Herman FIELDS
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Herman FIELDS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Herman FIELDS

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Herman FIELDS Obituary
FIELDS, Herman B. Age 77, of Xenia passed away peacefully on Thursday, 3/14/2019, at the Trinity Community of Beavercreek. He was born in Honaker, VA on March 25, 1941, the son of Burke and Mallie (Smith) Fields, who preceded him in death. Herman is survived by his beloved wife of 55 years, Loretta (Robinson) Fields; his daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and Owen Eby; five siblings, his twin brother, Jack and wife, Vera Fields, Linda and husband, Fred Sargent, Susie and husband, Archie Webb, Larry Fields, and Sherry Fields; three grandchildren, Nathan and wife, Natasha Eby, Christina Eby and Justin Eby; two great-grandchildren, Noah and Naomi Eby. He is also survived by numerous, nieces, nephews and friends. Herman was a member of Christ Community Church and retired from Heidelberg Finishing. He was a lover of fishing, hunting, golf and bowling. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at the TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-BEAVERCREEK CHAPEL, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Road at Grange Hall Road with Pastor Ken Majors officiating. Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery in West Carrollton. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home from 5-7:30 p.m. on Monday, March 18, 2019. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Dayton Area . Online condolences may be left for the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now