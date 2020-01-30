|
KELLEY, Herman Windford Age 79, of Hanover Township, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at his home. He was born on January 19, 1941, in Calvin, Kentucky the son of Henry and Twylah (Harbin) Kelley. He graduated from Knox Central High School and served in the U.S. National Guard. On January 2, 1965, he married Margie Cowden at Landmark Baptist Temple. Herman was a Sheet Metal Fabricator with Kelley and Carpenter for 36 years, retiring in 1999. He was a longtime member of Fairfield West Baptist Church. He is survived by his wife, Margie Kelley; two children, Bryan Keith (Lori) Kelley and Tonua (Tim) Lomax; seven grandchildren, Nathan, Bethany, Jacob, Amanda, Sydney, Logan, and Nolan; three sisters, Charlene (Doug) Anderson, Juanita (late Cecil) Burnette, and Sherrill (Ronald) Creasy; sister-in-law, Judy (his late brother Earl) Kelley; and many other loving relatives and friends. Visitation will be held at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, OH on Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 12 noon until the time of the funeral service at 2 pm. Burial will follow in Millville Cemetery. If desired, memorials may be made to the or a . Online condolences can be made at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com.
Published in Journal-News on Jan. 30, 2020