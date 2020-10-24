1/1
Herman "Joe" LAYNE Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Herman's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LAYNE, Jr., Herman "Joe"

Herman "Joe" Layne, Jr., age 87, of Springfield, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. Herman was born to the late Herman and Goldie (Cox) Layne in Gallipolis, Ohio, on December 30, 1932. He is preceded in death by his first wife: Delores (Sebastian) Layne; brothers: Gene Layne and Ernest Layne; and step- son: Michael Pierson. Herman is survived by his wife of 33 years: Wanda (Priddy) Layne; sons: Steve (Julie) Layne and John Patrick Layne; daughters: Theresa M. (Tim) Shay and Brenda Lee (David) Stephenson; step-sons: Terry (Diann)

Pierson and Les (Cindy) Pierson; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Herman was a member of the Catawba Christian Fellowship Church where he was a Deacon for 40+ years. He also served in the United States Army 101st Airborne for three years as a Paratrooper. One of Herman's favorite hobbies was fishing. What Herman loved most was spending time with his wife and family as he was a loving family man and husband. A visitation for family and friends will be Sunday, October 25 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Jackson, Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center. A funeral service to honor Herman's life will be held on Monday,

October 26, 2020, at 10:00 AM at Jackson, Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center with Pastor Steve Evans officiating.

Herman will be laid to rest next to Delores at Fletcher Chapel Cemetery following the service. Due to COVID-19, the family asks all family and friends to kindly wear a mask to limit

exposure. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Oct. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved