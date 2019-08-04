Home

McGUIRE, Sr., Herman Isaiah Age 86, of Hamilton, Ohio passed away July 27, 2019. Herman was born March 12, 1933 one of seven children to parents Charles Augustus McGuire and Grace Florence (Hopkins) McGuire both deceased. He was a proud Veteran of the United States Navy. In 1955 he married his beloved wife of fifty years Carol Ann Root, who preceded him in death in 2005. Herman is survived by the couples four children Kimberly (Russell) Hoffman, Lynne McGuire, Herman (Tammy) McGuire, Kelly (Helton). He is preceded in death by brothers George, Charles, Vernon Sr., Russell, Robert McGuire and one sister Daisy Campbell. He was survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Amanda, Ashley, Alyssa, Kaitlyn, Jerred, Heather, Logan, Cooper, Aiden, Braxton, Isley, Alexis, Isaiah, Jack, Scarlett, Kinsley, and Otto. Herman was uncle to many beloved nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews for whom he kept fond and loving memories. The family wishes to express gratitude for the wonderful kindness shown by the and care provided to our father. A private graveside service and burial was held at Greenwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family request that you please send donations to or the (act.alz.org).
Published in Journal-News on Aug. 4, 2019
